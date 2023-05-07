2,308 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $88.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

