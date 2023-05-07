7,790 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,993 shares of company stock worth $55,062. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

