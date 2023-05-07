Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several research firms recently commented on ACHV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

