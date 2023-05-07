AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AER. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

