Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

