Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Buys $138,984.12 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

