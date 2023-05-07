Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $58,077,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 356,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

