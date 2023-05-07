Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.