Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.94

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 6771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALFVY shares. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.