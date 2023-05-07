ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.59 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ALLETE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ALLETE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

