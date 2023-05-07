Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

