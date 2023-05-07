Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

