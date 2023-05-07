Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.