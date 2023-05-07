Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

