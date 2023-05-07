AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

