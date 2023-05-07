AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 357,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

