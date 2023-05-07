Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

APO stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

