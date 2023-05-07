Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.