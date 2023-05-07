Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

