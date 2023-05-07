Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.1 %

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

