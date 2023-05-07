Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $145,310.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $137.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

