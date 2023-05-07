Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,002. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

