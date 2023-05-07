Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ashland by 115.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

