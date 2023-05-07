Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.64

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 86246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Articles

