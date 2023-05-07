Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,916,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,943 shares of company stock valued at $46,795,230 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

