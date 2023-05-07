Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Atlassian Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 84.75% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,943 shares of company stock valued at $46,795,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,166,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

