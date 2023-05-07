Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $1.46 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

