Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 575,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,831,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,056 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

