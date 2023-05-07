Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 575,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,831,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
