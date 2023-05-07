Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 12827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Recommended Stories

