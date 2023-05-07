Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

