AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.23 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.44, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

