Bank of America Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

