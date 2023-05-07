Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 12,000 Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,232,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

CHAD opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (CHAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAD was launched on Jun 17, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

