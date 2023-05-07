Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SiTime were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $234.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.