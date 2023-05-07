Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

NYSE RNP opened at $18.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

