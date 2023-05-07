Bank of Montreal Can Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,793 shares of company stock worth $2,029,457 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

