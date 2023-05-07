Bank of Montreal Can Has $230,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xerox were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xerox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after buying an additional 276,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

