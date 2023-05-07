Bank of Montreal Can Has $250,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GMS were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.84.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

