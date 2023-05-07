Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $235,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

