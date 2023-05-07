Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,390 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globant were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Globant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Globant by 34.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

