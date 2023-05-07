Barclays Increases Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $407,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $12,008,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.