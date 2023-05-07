Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $43.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

FNF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,584,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

