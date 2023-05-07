Barclays Trims Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Target Price to $4.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
HOUS stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.02.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
