Barclays Trims F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Target Price to $20.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
