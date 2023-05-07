Barclays Trims F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Target Price to $20.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

