Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.75

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.36 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

