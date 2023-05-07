Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 15,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,357,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 63,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

