BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

