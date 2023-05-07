Benchmark Trims Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Target Price to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYV. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.91.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 195.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 711,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.