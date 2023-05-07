Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

