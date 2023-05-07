BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,231 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.17 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

